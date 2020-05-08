STL Moms- Vaccine rates drop as parents avoid doctor’s visits

ST. LOUIS – Pediatricians across the country are seeing a significant drop in parents bringing their little ones in for vaccinations. Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose spoke with one local doctor concerned, and he has a message for parents.

Dr. Ken Haller with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital says he estimates vaccinations and office visits are down by 50 percent. He explains this is very concerning because during the first two years of life babies and toddlers need crucial vaccines to protect them against life-threatening illnesses.

Dr. Haller says this is also concerning because if this drop in vaccines continues, then over the next few months we could see a spike in some infections — like measles and whooping “hooping” cough.

He says in order to have heard immunity — vaccinations have to reach about 90 to 95 percent of a population.