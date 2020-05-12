STL Moms: Virtual support group to help new moms cope with perinatal mood disorders

ST. LOUIS- For new moms, bringing home a newborn baby can already be an isolating and difficult time and the pandemic is making it even harder for some. Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose spoke with a certified nurse-midwife with SLU Care, about virtual support for new and expecting moms.

Carolyn Mank says as a midwife she is seeing a rise in perinatal mood and anxiety disorders right no and she says a lot of it has to do with new moms being socially isolated. Mank explains there’s a lot of fear around giving birth alone because families have heard about this happening to women in New York, but she says it’s important to know hospitals here locally are not doing this and are allowing one support person.

She says if you’re having a hard time knowing if you need help for the anxiety you’re feeling — you should ask yourself, are you having a hard time doing the things you did before, like get out of bed or get dressed? Are you so consumed by worry you can’t function? That means it’s time to ask for help.

There are virtual support groups running to help new moms going through this just one of them, called Moms Line which is through St. Marys. Also, those support groups, that are through SSM Heath have 3 virtual meetups a week.

