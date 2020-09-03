STL Moms: What not to say to parents in 2020

ST. LOUIS – Raising kids has never been easy and the pandemic has made things even more challenging. According to the social media website, pop-sugar.com has put together the top things “not” to say to parents in 2020.

Number 1: “Your kids spend too much time on screens” – Many parents report screen time

Got them through lockdown and virtual learning was unavoidable.

Number 2: “Virtual learning can’t be that hard” – Parents say it’s harder than it look .. many also are doing their jobs From home at the same time.

Number 3: “I can’t believe you’re sending your kids to daycare” – When offices and businesses re-opened some didn’t offer a work from home option. So daycare is the only solution for some.