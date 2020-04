ST. LOUIS – Stay at home orders and social distancing mean many birthing classes have been canceled. Fox 2’s Molly Rose talked to a local childbirth educator who has moved her lessons online.

Samanda Rossi a childbirth educator and doula and owner of Naturally Prepared 4 Birth says social distancing is forcing her to switch up how to does things. She normally teaches her classes in Kirkwood, but they have moved to zoom.

For more information: www.naturallyprepared4birth.com