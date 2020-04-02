STLMoms: Divorced with kids during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you are a divorced parent and your children are going between both parent's homes during this pandemic you may have some questions concerning custody.

Attorney Jonathan Marks with the Marks Law Firm recommends parents during this time to keep track of time missed with the kids and the reason given.

One final thought that Attorney Marks note is to keep in mind that you have limited access to the courts. Parents should determine what can be done and what is being put on hold.

