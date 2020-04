ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Help is on the way for parents who are struggling to afford or find diapers right now. Four branches of the St. Louis County Library will be handing them out drive-through style later this morning. The diapers will be given to families who have a child who is 3 or younger and the child must be present in the car when you drive up.

You can stop by the Florissant Valley, Lewis and Clark, Weber Road or Natural Bridge Library locations to get a pack of 25 diapers. This is just starting officially this morning, but the library did an unadvertised soft launch last Friday and said they gave away more than 5,000 diapers.