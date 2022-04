ST. LOUIS – Now that it’s warming up there is no excuse not to get outside and get some exercise in. There is a workout you can do, even if you don’t have childcare! You can just put your little one in the stroller and get a workout in at the same time. Owner of Strong Mom Fitness out of O’Fallon, Illinois Codi Jackson showed some simple moves to do with your baby. Click here to learn more.

