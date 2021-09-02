Study finds childhood obesity rate is connected to ultra-processed foods

STL Moms

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A newly published study in the medical journal JAMA, found two-thirds of the calories kids consumed in the US come from ultra-processed foods.

A clinical dietician explained the importance of staying away from ready-to-eat foods. These are foods that aren’t a whole food. So if it comes in a box or a bag, it is processed.

Mary Nauert with the Head to Toe Healthy Lifestyle program at St. Louis Children’s Hospital said these ultra-processed foods look less like the foods people would see in a garden or on a farm.

Nauert suggests parents help their kids make whole food options, like having an apple or a banana for a snack.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News