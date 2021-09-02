Study finds childhood obesity rate is connected to ultra-processed foods

ST. LOUIS – A newly published study in the medical journal JAMA, found two-thirds of the calories kids consumed in the US come from ultra-processed foods.

A clinical dietician explained the importance of staying away from ready-to-eat foods. These are foods that aren’t a whole food. So if it comes in a box or a bag, it is processed.

Mary Nauert with the Head to Toe Healthy Lifestyle program at St. Louis Children’s Hospital said these ultra-processed foods look less like the foods people would see in a garden or on a farm.

Nauert suggests parents help their kids make whole food options, like having an apple or a banana for a snack.

