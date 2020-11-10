Signs to look out for if you’re worried your child has an eating disorder

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Eating Disorder Council says COVID-19 is causing even more people to battle eating disorders. Health experts have seen a surge in people seeking help during this pandemic. Annie Seal is the chair of the Missouri Eating Disorder Council and a mother whose daughter had an eating disorder. Seal told FOX 2 some signs parents need to look out for.
