Signs to look out for if you’re worried your child has an eating disorder

STL Moms

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Eating Disorder Council says COVID-19 is causing even more people to battle eating disorders. Health experts have seen a surge in people seeking help during this pandemic. Annie Seal is the chair of the Missouri Eating Disorder Council and a mother whose daughter had an eating disorder. Seal told FOX 2 some signs parents need to look out for.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News