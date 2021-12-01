The Toy Guy has the details on the top toys of the holiday season

ST. LOUIS – It is December 1 so many are focusing now on Christmas and what to put under the tree this year.
Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy, had a list of the top toys this holiday season.
Below are some of the toys on Byrne’s list:
- DJ Mix and Spin Studio (Hape)
Ages 12M+
$39.99
Preschool
- CoCoMelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll (Jazwares)
Ages 2+
$29.99
Preschool, super-hot property
- Cry Babies Kiss Me Collection (IMC Toys)
Ages 18M+
$29.99
Preschool, young kids, nurturing and interactive play
- Paw Patrol Ultimate City Tower (Spin Master). BROLL RECOMMENDED
Ages 3+
$159.99
Preschool, young kids, “big” gift from the hottest TV show for kids
- Go Go Bird Butterfly (Zing)
Ages 8+
$29.99
Kids, a new update of last year’s hit toy that’s less expensive and high performing
- PLAYMOBIL James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition (PLAYMOBIL)
Ages 10+
$89.99
PLAYMOBIL continues their strength in the collectors’ market
- Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron (Moose Toys)
Ages 5+
$69.99
