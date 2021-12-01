The Toy Guy has the details on the top toys of the holiday season

ST. LOUIS – It is December 1 so many are focusing now on Christmas and what to put under the tree this year.

Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy, had a list of the top toys this holiday season.

Below are some of the toys on Byrne’s list:

DJ Mix and Spin Studio (Hape)

Ages 12M+

$39.99

Preschool

Ages 12M+ $39.99 Preschool CoCoMelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll (Jazwares)

Ages 2+

$29.99

Preschool, super-hot property

Ages 2+ $29.99 Preschool, super-hot property Cry Babies Kiss Me Collection (IMC Toys)

Ages 18M+

$29.99

Preschool, young kids, nurturing and interactive play

Ages 18M+ $29.99 Preschool, young kids, nurturing and interactive play Paw Patrol Ultimate City Tower (Spin Master). BROLL RECOMMENDED

Ages 3+

$159.99

Preschool, young kids, “big” gift from the hottest TV show for kids

Ages 3+ $159.99 Preschool, young kids, “big” gift from the hottest TV show for kids Go Go Bird Butterfly (Zing)

Ages 8+

$29.99

Kids, a new update of last year’s hit toy that’s less expensive and high performing

Ages 8+ $29.99 Kids, a new update of last year’s hit toy that’s less expensive and high performing PLAYMOBIL James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition (PLAYMOBIL)

Ages 10+

$89.99

PLAYMOBIL continues their strength in the collectors’ market

Ages 10+ $89.99 PLAYMOBIL continues their strength in the collectors’ market Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron (Moose Toys)

Ages 5+

$69.99

Click here for more information.