The Toy Guy has the details on the top toys of the holiday season

ST. LOUIS – It is December 1 so many are focusing now on Christmas and what to put under the tree this year.

Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy, had a list of the top toys this holiday season.

Below are some of the toys on Byrne’s list:

  • DJ Mix and Spin Studio (Hape)
    Ages 12M+
    $39.99
    Preschool
  • CoCoMelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll (Jazwares)
    Ages 2+
    $29.99
    Preschool, super-hot property
  • Cry Babies Kiss Me Collection (IMC Toys)
    Ages 18M+
    $29.99
    Preschool, young kids, nurturing and interactive play
  • Paw Patrol Ultimate City Tower (Spin Master). BROLL RECOMMENDED
    Ages 3+
    $159.99
    Preschool, young kids, “big” gift from the hottest TV show for kids
  • Go Go Bird Butterfly (Zing)
    Ages 8+
    $29.99
    Kids, a new update of last year’s hit toy that’s less expensive and high performing
  • PLAYMOBIL James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition (PLAYMOBIL)
    Ages 10+
    $89.99
    PLAYMOBIL continues their strength in the collectors’ market
  • Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron (Moose Toys)
    Ages 5+
    $69.99

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

