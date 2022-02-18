Tips for avoiding hair tourniquet syndrome in infants

ST. LOUIS – Earlier this week we told you about a St. Louis mom getting attention across the country. Her five-month-old son was sent to the emergency room with a very rare condition. It’s called hair tourniquet syndrome. The syndrome is very rare and hard to detect. It could happen to any child. Within hours mother Sara Ward said her son’s toe started to swell even more. ER doctor with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Dr. Rachel Charney explained more. Click here for more information.