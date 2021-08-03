Tips for controlling extreme nausea during pregnancy

ST. LOUIS – Celebrities like Kate Middleton and Mandy Moore have suffered from it and for some moms-to-be, it’s more than just morning sickness.

The type of morning sickness is lasting all day.

SLUCare OB-GYN Dr. Amy Loreen from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital explained the condition out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Loreen said extreme cases of hyperemesis gravidarum can cause a mom-to-be to be hospitalized. She said the good news is that the condition is not associated with birth defects or even low birth weight.

Loreen said a great resource for mothers is the Journey to Motherhood STL Facebook page.