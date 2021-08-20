Tips to better co-parent busy school-age children

ST. LOUIS – Children’s academic success is a primary concern for parents, as kids begin the school year.

Families that have gone through a separation or divorce must deal with new routines and challenges in order to start the school year with a solid co-parenting plan.

On top of the anxious feelings, some kids may have when heading back to school, for those who are also going through a divorce or separation, it can be even more stressful.

Kids In The Middle is one resource to help kids adjust to this difficult time through counseling. CEO Katy Walter says parents should make sure both are aware of their kids’ plans as the school year gets underway.

With co-parenting, it is also important to set clear expectations for how to keep each other informed throughout the school year and when it comes to extra-curricular activities.

Walter also encourages parents to let the teacher know you are a two-family household, so if possible, it would be helpful to send duplicate paperwork to both homes.

Another way many divorced or separated parents share what is going on in their children’s lives is through apps. There are plenty available that help streamline family calendars, schedules, and communication. Just a few are “we parent,” “our family wizard,” “custody connection,” “parentship” and “2houses.” Many offer a free basic version or a free trial period so you can see which one works best for your needs.

If you are looking for help making the transition for your children, Kids In The Middle is a non-profit agency that assists families during this difficult time. They are currently offering virtual help and some in-person support as well.