Varsity Tutors helps kids get back on track with supplementary learning programs

ST. LOUIS – There’s no doubt, the pandemic has affected children’s education.

Due to online learning, many school-age kids are falling behind in academics, but there are helpful programs that can get your child back on track.

A business that is now nationwide and even worldwide, got its start in St. Louis and offers everything from tutoring, to online learning, to test prep.

Varsity Tutors is now offering a way for parents to help their kids catch up with what may have been lost during the pandemic and the back and forth of online and in-person learning. It’s called bridging the gap and it’s available now through early fall.

Varsity Tutors also offers star courses for enrichment, which are free.

If your children has missed the interaction with other students, they also offer virtual after-school clubs as well.

For parents struggling with sending their kids back into a classroom, the “school at home” program can help.

Varsity Tutors also has one-on-one virtual tutoring, test prep for college-bound students, along with many other resources.

This past year and a half has been one of the most challenging times when it comes to educating our children. As kids head back to the classroom, many parents are hopeful they can catch up with what may have been difficult to learn while working from home.

Click here for more information.