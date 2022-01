ST. LOUIS – Have you put on some weight over the course of the pandemic? You aren’t alone.

The American Psychological Association says about 42 percent of adults in the US said they’ve gained weight. They said the average weight gain has been 29 pounds. The start of the year is a great time to stop feeling bad or guilty about this weight gain. It’s a time to take control again. Lets get a few tips from Washington University Dr. Vladimir Kushnir. Click here for more information.