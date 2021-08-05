‘Water Watchers’ along with swimming lessons could save a life

ST. LOUIS – This is the time of the year when we enjoy a swim in the pool, but tragically, pool drowning deaths among children in the US are increasing. To help keep the children safe, local swim experts have launched a “Water Watcher” education campaign.

Lisa McMullin from British Swim School St. Louis had the details out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

McMullin said most drownings happen even with adult supervision. He said it usually happens from just a short lapse in attention or when a child sneaks away. So the “Water Watcher” campaign promotes having one adult be the designated chaperone.

He said the ideal “Water Watcher” is someone who is at least 16 years old, someone who knows how to swim, someone who has a cell phone nearby, and he said knowing CPR is a huge plus.

