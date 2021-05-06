What happens to cryptocurrency in a divorce?

ST. LOUIS – From athletes being paid in bitcoins to names like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban supporting cryptocurrency, it has taken a spot in financial headlines, but what happens to cryptocurrency in a divorce?

Attorney Jonathan Marks with The Marks Law Firm has some answers.

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that is extremely secure. Some people use it just like cash and others use it for investment purposes.

Finding out if your spouse has cryptocurrency while going through a divorce is crucial. Those getting a divorce may have to hire an expert to help them figure this out.

