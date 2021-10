ST. LOUIS – A teething baby is a fussy baby and parents are always on the hunt for ways to make their little one more comfortable when they’re cutting teeth.

There is one trick parents will want to be careful about trying.

Dr. Shobha Bhaskar with St. Louis Children’s Hospital explained how amber teething necklaces can be dangerous out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck. Bhaskar also explained some good alternatives.

Click here for more information.