What potty problems parents should look out for

ST. LOUIS – Moms are used to having to deal with boo-boos and illnesses with kids, but what should moms be looking out for in the potty department?

Maybe your child is complaining that it hurts when they go to the bathroom, or something just seems off.

Dr. Tara Neumyr with St. Louis Children’s Hospital said there are a couple different ways a child’s urine may “look funny.” It could be very dark, iced tea, frothy, or red like blood. Neumyr said a child’s urine could also “smell funny.” She said this could be a strong smell or foul smell.

These symptoms could tell parents that something is going on with their child’s kidneys or their urinary tract.

