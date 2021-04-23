Wonderland Camp has it all and accommodates those with special needs

ST. LOUIS – It’s time to start gearing up for summer camps, and for those with special needs, it can be challenging to find a camp that is a good fit.

Executive Director of Wonderland Camp Jill Wilke explains all of the things it has to offer.

Wilke’s grandfather founded the camp because one of his sons had special needs and her grandfather saw that there wasn’t a camp that could accommodate him.

Campers start at age six and then they keep coming back even as adults. Some campers are in their 70s.

Wonderland Camp is on the Lake of the Ozarks in Rocky Mountain, Missouri on 150 acres.

The summer camp starts May 23 and it goes all the way through August 6.

