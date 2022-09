ST. LOUIS – Local bands will fight food insecurity at the STL Originals Concert, hosted by Steve’s Hot Dogs. The concert will be in Ritz Park, next door to the restaurant. Owner Steve Ewing founded Feed the People. He gave away meals and helped other restaurants struggling after the start of the COVID pandemic.

STL Originals

Sunday, October 2

4 – 10 p.m. CDT

Ritz Park

Steve’s Hot Dogs

3145 S. Grand

St. Louis, MO 63118