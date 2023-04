ST. LOUIS – STL Run Crew offers community and fitness for any level. Organizer Ricky Hughes brought his passion for running to the city.

His ‘Sunday Runday’ runs features the beauty of city neighborhoods. He also participates in several charity events that promote social equity, such as the September 2022 Northside Trap Run to promote affordable housing in Black neighborhoods.

Sunday Runday

Every Sunday

10 a.m.

Kiener Plaza Runner Statue

500 Chestnut St.

St. Louis, MO 63101

https://www.instagram.com/stlruncrew/