Stretching your budget while making healthy family meals

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We know that making healthy choices is essential for good health. We also know more people are making meals at home these days. While back-to-school season will look different this year for most families, parents still have to navigate familiar challenges, especially when it comes to mealtime. Affordable, healthy options don’t need to send you into a panic or break the bank.

Joining us on behalf of Aldi is registered dietitian Marisa Moore. She has a message for parents facing the challenges of a new school year.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News