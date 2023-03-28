ST. LOUIS – Students at Metro Academic & Classical High School build their own futures through the International Baccalaureate program.

The program gives students the freedom to build their own careers while they are still in K-12 schools. It opens opportunities for volunteer programs and internships that can give students a boost when applying to college.

Metro is ranked the #1 high school in Missouri according to U.S. News & World Report. The St. Louis Public School has an open campus, block scheduling, and a rigorous curriculum to have graduates from ready for college on day one.

The school recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and the naming of Classical Junior Academy for the late Metro principal Betty Wheeler.

Metro Academic & Classical High School

4015 McPherson Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

