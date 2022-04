ST. LOUIS – Students living with disabilities can find their dream jobs at the Dream Big Summer Career Camps. Starkloff Disability Institute hosts the camp. The institute makes sure workplaces have the necessary policies and practices to hire workers with disabilities. Blair Dammerman is the institute’s Candidate Programs Manager. She explained what students can expect and how they can apply. Learn more at https://dreambigcamp.org/.

