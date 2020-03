Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of all U.S. adults have some type of cardiovascular disease, a percentage that reflects recently updated guidelines for treating high blood pressure.

Dr. Michael Lim, a SLUCare Cardiologist at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital discusses the rise in cardiovascular disease and the importance of making lifestyle changes.

