Study: Americans worry about impact of 2020 election results on finances

ST. LOUIS – Many Americans are worried about how the 2020 election results will impact their financial future.

A new survey from Oxygen finds nearly 60 percent of Americans are anxious about their financial status after election day.

Compared to 60 percent of Republicans, 62 percent of Democrats are concerned about their savings.

The survey also found about two-thirds of millennials are worried. However, baby boomers appear to be the least bothered.

About 63 percent are not concerned the results will hurt their savings and have not been saving extra cash because of the election.