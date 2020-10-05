Study: Children’s lack of eating may be signs of COVID

ST. LOUIS – If your children are suddenly not eating as much, you may want to get them tested for COVID-19.

A team from King’s College London has been monitoring hundreds of infected children using a COVID-19 symptom tracker mobile app.

The researchers found the majority of young people who test positive do not show classic signs of the virus, such as a persistent cough, fever, or loss of smell.

The college did discover most young people with the virus tended to skip meals, suffer from headaches, and feel exhausted.

One in six school-aged children also broke out in skin rashes that are very itchy.