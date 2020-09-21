STUDY: Exercise can boost memory

ST. LOUIS – New research finds that a few minutes of moderate to high-intensity aerobic activity can boost young adults’ memory and concentration for up to two hours.

Thirteen studies looked at the short-term impact of biking, walking and running on the mental health of 18 to 35-year-olds. The workouts were linked to improving a person’s ability to plan and solve problems.

The improvements lasted anywhere from 30 to 120 minutes.

The report was published in the journal, “Translational Sports Medicine”.