Study: Family dinners can improve behavioral, nutritional health

ST. LOUIS – Since last March, families have been thrust together due to stay-at-home orders. What some might view as forced family fun is proving to be beneficial in households across the country, creating more bonds and memories like never before.

A new survey by the National Pork Board shows even though people crave a return to normal, families report shared mealtime as something they’ll miss and will likely continue after the pandemic.

The survey also shows more than 70 percent of teenagers said spending time with family members is the best part of dinner time.

Psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb joins us to discuss the importance of family connections and how they can benefit behavioral and nutritional health at this critical time.

