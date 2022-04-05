ST. LOUIS – Many people 65 and older who want mental healthcare are worried about access, according to a recent study.

In February 2022, EHealthcare.com surveyed more than 3,800 customers receiving Medicare. Researchers found more than a third surveyed felt isolated and depressed related to the COVID pandemic. Only four percent were worried about the stigma that often comes with seeking mental health services. However, nearly half were unsure if Medicare covered services.

Medicare Part B covers many mental health services. However, there are limits. Click here to learn more.

Findings from the EHealthcare.com survey was published in March 2022. Click here for the full study.