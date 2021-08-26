Study finds spending more time on smart devices put you at higher risk for stroke

ST. LOUIS – US adults spend an average of 10.5 hours per day connected to tech, smartphones, computers, or TV. Staying still for that amount of time could increase your risk for stroke.

Those are the findings of a new study from the journal “Stroke.” Neorologist and Stroke Program Director at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital Dr. Niranjan Singh explained the details out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

These risks are not different between males and females.

