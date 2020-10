ST. LOUIS – A new type of COVID test can offer relief to those who don’t want a swab stuck up their nose.

More health officials are starting to use salt water kits to test for the coronavirus.

All you need to do is swish around some special saline solution in your mouth, spit it into a cup, and a lab will do the rest to determine if you’re positive for the virus.

Experts at The University of Arizona have been using these oral tests and found they are not only non-invasive, they’re more accurate.