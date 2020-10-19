Study: Traveling on planes can mean lower risks for COVID

ST. LOUIS – Americans want to get out of town for the holidays after months of sheltering at home. Although traveling may be different this year, studies show reaching your destination by air may be safer during the pandemic.

A travel booking app called, Hopper did a study that found more than half of those surveyed plan to spend parts of November and December traveling for the first time since the pandemic arrived.

Instead of driving, 52 percent of surveyors plan to fly.

Meanwhile, a Department of Defense (DOD) study says a person has a lower risk of catching COVID from an infected person on board a plane if they are wearing a mask.

The DOD also says it takes six minutes for droplets to be removed from an airplane’s cabin; for a home, it takes 90 minutes.