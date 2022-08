ST. LOUIS — A skill we all should have is CPR. When seconds count, CPR can save lives. But new numbers show that women have a much lower chance of receiving CPR from a stranger. This can drastically reduce the chances of survival.

The American Heart Association says that Hispanic and Black women are at the highest risk for an “out-of-hospital” cardiac arrest. While CPR training has improved the survival rate for women in cardiac arrest outside of a hospital has not.