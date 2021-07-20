Submit your holiday kolache idea to be Kolache Factory’s December idea

ST. LOUIS – The Kolache Factory is already preparing for Christmas!

The Kolache Factory in Brentwood is asking for suggestions for a new holiday flavor.

Jenni Smith is the owner of the Brentwood Kolache Factory and she said the create a new kolache contest is not new, but bring the contest to the holidays is new.

Submit your idea now until August 12. From August 13 to August 15, five finalists will be chosen, and then the public votes for a winner from August 16 to August 22.

Three winners will be chosen out of the submissions.

Gold Medal Winner – Free kolache and a drink for a year

– Free kolache and a drink for a year Silver Medal Winner – Free kolache every day for six months

– Free kolache every day for six months Bronze Medal Winner – Free kolache every day for three months

– Free kolache every day for three months Social Media Winner – Share on Facebook or Instagram with #CreateAHolidayKolache (make the post public) to be entered into a drawing to win a free Kolache of the Month for a year!

The Gold Medal Winner will have a chance to be featured as the December Kolache of the month.

Click here to submit your idea.