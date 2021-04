CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The summer starts early in Chesterfield with the Allegro Summer Concert Series.

Opening night for live music starts Friday, April 30. Starting Friday, May 7, concerts will be every other night through August.

Producers require fans to wear masks at the outdoor concert. Food will be sold in sealed packages. They will also have sanitizing stations.

Owner of Allegro Entertainment Dori Abell has more details.

Click here for the full concert schedule.