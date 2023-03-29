ST. LOUIS – Sun Solar will be one of dozens of employers looking for talent at the JobNews USA Job Fair on Thursday.
The company installs solar panels on homes and businesses. They are looking for tradespeople to install the panels. However, Sun Solar also needs project coordinators, schedulers, salespeople, designers, and more.
Job News USA Career Fair
Thursday, March 30
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT
Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers
2050 Dorsett Village
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
https://bit.ly/3lygy63
https://ussunsolar.isolvedhire.com/jobs/