ST. LOUIS – You can help empower and employ adults with disabilities with your next run to Pioneer Bakery and Cafe. Pioneer is part of the McArthur’s Bakery family. Both eateries participate in the Step-Up Program with Lafayette Industries. Lafayette employs adults diagnosed with intellectual disabilities.

Pioneer Bakery Cafe

210 Kirkwood Rd.

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Open 7 Days a Week

McArthur’s Bakery

3055 Lemay Ferry Rd.

Mehlville, MO 63125

Open Tuesday – Sunday