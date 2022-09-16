ST. LOUIS – You will not walk away empty-handed at the 5th annual Frizz Fest. You can shop for clothes, gifts, and of course hair products to care for your curls. Several vendors will be there including FierceLoveSoul, With Love, and Tribe228. The event will also have live music and a hair show to support black people and people with naturally-curly hair.

5th Annual Frizz Fest

Saturday, September 17th

Noon – 6 p.m. CDT

Tower Grove Park

3817 Main Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://frizzybynature.com/