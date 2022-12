ST. LOUIS — HATS by DI-Anne will have a pop-up shop at West County Center on Saturday.

This small, local, and woman-owned business offers hats that will not be copied at church or special events like Derby Day.



HATS by DI-Anne Pop Up

Saturday, December 17

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST

St Louis Fashion Alliance

West County Center

80 W County Center Dr.

Des Peres, MO 63131

Outside Macy’s Lower Level

