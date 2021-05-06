Support the USO during Military Appreciation Month

ST. LOUIS – We’ll be observing Memorial Day at the end of the month when we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. May is Military Appreciation Month, and you can help support the men and women who have so proudly served by donating to the USO.

The USO is an organization that strengthens America’s service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country.

There are hundreds of locations worldwide including one at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The USO is a nonprofit organization, not a government agency, that relies on donations to support the troops.

You can help support the USA through their t-shirt campaign. Get a t-shirt from the USO’s website when you donate $29 or more.

Country singer Kelly Pickler and actor Wilmer Valderrama are both USO global ambassadors. They have both performed for our military members on dozens of tours around the world.

Click here to learn more about the USO.