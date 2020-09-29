Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” Walk goes virtual Oct. 4

ST. LOUIS – A little brunch, a big walk and you have the 2020 Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” event. And of course, the walk is happening virtually this year.

Suzanne Fontaine, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen in Missouri joined Fox 2 to discuss what to expect during this year’s online walk and how Butler’s Pantry is supporting the event with a delicious spread that participants can order.

To register for the walk click here or to place your Butler’s Pantry order call (314) 664-7680 or visit www.butlerspantry.com