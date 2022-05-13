ST. LOUIS – Native St. Louisan John Goodman is the narrator of the documentary “Take Me to the River New Orleans.” The film documentary celebrates the musical history of New Orleans where Goodman lives. The film stars The Neville Brothers, Snoop Dogg, Ledisi, Dr. John, and others. It showcases the influence of New Orleans on American music from jazz to rap. Ian Neville, whose famous family is featured in the film, is in St. Louis to perform with the “Take Me to the River All Stars” Friday night at The Grandel Theatre. Click here for ticket information.

