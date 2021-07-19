Take the kids to Ronnie’s Cinema for just $2

ST. LOUIS – Many camps are over for the summer, but there’s still some time left before the kids head back to school, so how about spending the day at the movies?

Ronnie’s Cinema in south county is hosting Kids Summer Cinema with plenty of movies to enjoy for the whole family.

Marcus Theatre district director Brian Shander had all the details on the program.

Despicable Me, Shrek, The Secret Life of Pets, Trolls World Tour, and Sing are playing until August 19.

Tickets are only $2 for the Kids Summer Cinema.

There are other deals going on too. Movies are $5 on Tuesdays, and the student rate on Thursdays is $6.

