Taste of Hope event in Chesterfield raises money to feed underserved

ST. LOUIS – There is an organization called Wings of Hope. They work around the world to allow families in under-resourced communities get access to life-saving medical care through the power of aviation. They can’t do this without a lot of support and resources. That’s why there is an event called Taste of Hope this Saturday at Spirit Airport in Chesterfield. A bunch of local restaurants and breweries will come together and you get to taste everything. One of those restaurants is Jenny’s Diner. They serve food from Zambia.

Owner of Jenny’s Diner Betty Phiri and VP of Fundraising Young Ambassadors for Wings of Hope Brad Rafferty explained the event out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

