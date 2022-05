ST. LOUIS – The Taste of Maplewood counts down to the weekend street festival with Asador Del Sur and many other local restaurants. Asador owner Maria Giamportone gave us a sample of the menu at the event. Mid County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeannine Beck previewed the other activities for families.

Taste of Maplewood Street Festival

May 20th & 21st

Sutton Blvd.

South of Manchester

Maplewood, MO 63143

https://midcountychamber.org/programs-events/tom/