ST. LOUIS – Super Bowl 55 is almost here and for many us, the food is just as important as the game.

However, for the 1 in 4 children in the U.S. who are food insecure, Super Bowl Sunday is just another day to be hungry.

To help tackle childhood hunger, Taste of the NFL at Home is going virtual this year.

Alexis Glick CEO of the non-profit Gen Youth and Chef Andrew Zimmern joined us to explain how you can help.

To purchase tickets, visit tasteofnfl.com.