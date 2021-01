ST. LOUIS – As tax season rolls back around, the Better Business Bureau has some advice: be careful who you hire to do your tax return to decrease your chances of being scammed.

As a reminder, the IRS wants you to file electronically this year because they are still working on a backlog of millions of paper tax returns filed in 2020.

Chris Thetford with Better Business Bureau joined us to offer expert advice on choosing the right person to help with taxes.