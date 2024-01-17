ST. LOUIS – It was a game of a lifetime that these ladies could not have imagined in their ‘wildest dreams.’

The Chiefs-Dolphins game at Arrowhead on Saturday landed them in some enchanted seats right in front of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna. Beth Lynch Vancil joined FOX 2 to discuss how she left the game with Taylor’s scarf and could not get it off.

Vancil revealed how she immediately knew she was sitting in front of the famous family. After enjoying the game, Taylor thanked Vancil and her friends with the scarf for being a “goof luck charm.”